ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two alleged fighting incidents at the Olmsted County Fair are under investigation after one boy suffered injuries and another juvenile claimed to be jumped.
Rochester police said one incident occurred Tuesday when a juvenile victim said she was jumped by a group of people at the fair.
Deputies responded to the reported fight and arrested a juvenile female who was charged with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
A second alleged incident occurred at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday after a report of kids leaving the fair were involved in a fight in the parking lot of Walgreens.
Police said about 50 kids were there before scattering once police arrived.
A 12-year-old boy was pushed into a pole and likely suffered a broken wrist. No arrests were made.
Related Content
- Authorities: Multiple fights involving juveniles at Olmsted Co. Fair under investigation
- Therapy horses at the Olmsted County Fair
- Authorities say 22 inmates involved in Iowa prison yard fight
- Multiple accidents, injuries reported in Olmsted Co. crashes
- Multiple large-item thefts reported in Olmsted County
- Authorities: Hampton man accused of sexually abusing female juvenile
- Residential burglary being investigated in Olmsted County
- Burglary investigation underway in Olmsted Co.
- Residential burglary investigation underway in Olmsted County
- Helicopter rides are back at the Olmsted County fair