Authorities: Multiple fights involving juveniles at Olmsted Co. Fair under investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two alleged fighting incidents at the Olmsted County Fair are under investigation after one boy suffered injuries and another juvenile claimed to be jumped.

Rochester police said one incident occurred Tuesday when a juvenile victim said she was jumped by a group of people at the fair.

Deputies responded to the reported fight and arrested a juvenile female who was charged with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

A second alleged incident occurred at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday after a report of kids leaving the fair were involved in a fight in the parking lot of Walgreens.

Police said about 50 kids were there before scattering once police arrived.

A 12-year-old boy was pushed into a pole and likely suffered a broken wrist. No arrests were made.