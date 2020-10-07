Multiple farming fires reported in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - As the fire danger in increases in southern Minnesota, authorities said there were three farming-related fires Tuesday.
The Mower County Sheriff's Office said it responded to three combine fires, two of which resulted in equipment becoming fully engulfed.
Here's a look at each situation:
- 2:37 p.m., 640th Ave. and 140th St. in Adams: A mid-size tractor and its attachment were fully engulfed. The tractor operator said he noticed a popping noise behind him, turned and saw the fire building behind the cab. The operator was able to escape without injury. The total loss was around $50,000.
- 3:17 p.m., 15000 block of 570th Ave. in Austin: A large combine became fully engulfed after the driver noticed an odor of smoke. The driver was not injured. The total loss was around $75,000.
- 7:16 p.m., 60000 block of 110th St., Rose Creek: An obvious odor of something burning was noticed and smoke was visible inside the combine. No injuries were reported and no damage estimate was available.