Multiple emergency vehicles respond to accident north of Rockwell

ROCKWELL, Iowa – Emergency services are responding to an apparent traffic accident in rural Cerro Gordo County.
Three ambulances and a fire engine have been seen near the intersection of Highway 65th and 170th Street just before 6 pm Monday and a van is visible in the ditch. No other details on the incident are available.
Traffic was already being redirected from the area due to construction just south of the accident site.
