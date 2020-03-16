Multiple charges filed after weekend chase through Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is facing numerous charges after a police pursuit through Rochester Saturday night.

Conrad William Jopp is facing charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 3rd degree DWI, possession of stolen property, illegal possession of needles, reckless driving, and driving after revocation.

Police responded to a traffic complaint around 11:45 pm near Countrywood Drive in Marion Township. An officer found a car heading west that refused to pull over. Police say the car, driven by Jopp, briefly accelerated and then went into a cul-de-sac, drove through a yard, turned around, and started driving toward the officer.

Police say the officer turned his spotlight on Jopp and stopped the pursuit. Authorities say the same vehicle was seen near 4th Street but then lost again before finally being found in the parking lot of Denny’s. A deputy hit the rear of the car, disabling the back tires, and Jopp was arrested.