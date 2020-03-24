Multiple arrests as vandals target Austin locations

AUSTIN, Minn. - Police said vandals in southern Minnesota targeted an on-duty personal vehicle of a police officer and in another case damaged more than a dozen cars.

The first incident was reported Monday morning and resulted in 20-year-old Ethan Gregg, of Austin, being taken into custody.

Gregg was found throwing rocks at a vehicle parked outside the law enforcement center.

In addition to damaging a personal vehicle of an officer, he caused slight damage to the window of an administrative work vehicle.

Police said Gregg admitted to his actions.

The second incident occurred Tuesday morning and resulted in two female juveniles being taken into custody.

They were found to have damaged 11 cars at Quality Pork Production and were believed to have damaged or stolen items from five cars at the Mower County impound lot.

“We are disappointed in the senseless actions taken by these individuals in both cases. Our Officer and those in the foodservice industry should not have to worry about this type of behavior at any time, but especially not as they work hard for all of us during this pandemic,” Austin police said.