Multiple agencies respond to large fire in rural Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple agencies responded to a large fire in rural Olmsted County that began with a controlled burn but quickly got out of control.

Officials told KIMT a controlled burn resulted in a large barn catching on fire at 8652 County Rd. 15 SW., which is west of the Rochester International Airport.

A large fire destroyed property Tuesday in rural Olmsted County. KIMT photo.

Fire crews from Stewartville, Hayfield and Rochester were on the scene. The smoke was visible from at least five miles away.

The barn is considered a total loss. Additional property damage as a result of the fire was not immediately available.