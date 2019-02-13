Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Multiple accidents slowing traffic in southern Minnesota

Traveling is still very difficult in some locations Wednesday morning, especially in Freeborn County where many accidents have been reported.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 7:57 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 8:04 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Traveling is still very difficult in some locations Wednesday morning, especially in Freeborn County where many accidents have been reported.
As of 7:50 a.m., there were three different accidents around Albert Lea on interstates 90 and 35.
You can find the latest road conditions here.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking a very slippery morning commute.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events