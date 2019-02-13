FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Traveling is still very difficult in some locations Wednesday morning, especially in Freeborn County where many accidents have been reported.
As of 7:50 a.m., there were three different accidents around Albert Lea on interstates 90 and 35.
You can find the latest road conditions here.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Multiple accidents slowing traffic in southern Minnesota
- Accident slows traffic in Rochester
- 3-car accident slows traffic in Rochester
- Multiple auto accidents on icy Minnesota roads
- Traffic updates from MnDOT in southern Minnesota
- Southern Minnesota man dies after ATV accident
- Semi accident slowing traffic on I-35 north of Albert Lea
- Traffic stop leads to slew of charges in southern Minnesota
- Two more weekend auto accidents in southern Minnesota
- Chase and arrest in southern MInnesota
Scroll for more content...