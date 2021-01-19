Multiple accidents reported on I-35 in southern Minnesota

Road conditions are a problem Tuesday morning throughout the area, including at least three crashes on Interstate-35 in southern Minnesota.
According to MnDOT traffic cams, one crash involved a jack-knifed semi.
Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Slippery Travel And Reduced Visibility In Light Snow... Light snow is producing slippery travel conditions and reduced visibility across southeast Minnesota and portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. The snow will continue into this afternoon with additional accumulation of 1/2 to 1 inch expected with localized amounts of up to 2 inches possible. Drive with extra caution and reduce travel speeds.
Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Waseca; Wright
NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...ACCUMULATING SNOW THIS MORNING... A band of steady snow has developed across portions of Minnesota, stretching from Alexandria, southeast across the southwestern Twin Cities Suburbs, to southeastern Minnesota. This band is heading southeast across some of the same areas and will produce a fairly narrow swath of 1 to 2 inches of accumulation this morning. Slick travel conditions are possible into the early afternoon.
Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
Scattered snow showers will move through north central Iowa over the late morning into early afternoon hours. While accumulations are expected to be light, brief reductions in visibility to a mile or less may occur along with pockets of slick travel conditions. Motorists are advised to use caution.
Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Slippery Travel And Reduced Visibility In Light Snow... Light snow is producing slippery travel conditions and reduced visibility across southeast Minnesota and portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. The snow will continue into this afternoon with additional accumulation of 1/2 to 1 inch expected with localized amounts of up to 2 inches possible. Drive with extra caution and reduce travel speeds.
STATEWIDE REPORTS: Minnesota | Iowa
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
CLOSINGS: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn