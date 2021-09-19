Multiple accidents, injuries reported Saturday night on Highway 14 in SE Minnesota

It was a dangerous day on Highway 14 in southeastern Minnesota on Saturday.

Two multi-vehicle accidents were reported with one coming in Olmsted County and one in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said one happened at milepost 219 when two vehicles collided. Tang Nguyen, 43, of Rochester, was hospitalized following the crash, which was reported at 7:50 p.m.

The other crash on Highway 14 occurred at 10:46 p.m. at milepost 197 when a Chevy Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane.

Three vehicles were involved and left two drivers, Javier Itehua Quiahua, 26, and Madison Elizabeth Ryg, 20, of Janesville, hospitalized.

No further information was released about the driver of the Impala, a 27-year-old from Preston.