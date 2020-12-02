Multiple Rochester organizations are spreading awareness for International Persons with Disabilities Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to the CDC, about 61 million adults in the U.S. live with a disability, so raising awareness about it is crucial.

People with a disability can sometimes feel isolated and have difficulty doing day to day activities and the pandemic is only adding to that. Thursday is International Persons with Disabilities Day and multiple organizations in Rochester are coming together to raise awareness about the obstacles millions of people face. At ExercisAbilities, staff are seeing the impacts first hand. Between transportation restrictions, being at-risk to COVID-19 and the colder weather, clients aren't able to come in and get the help they need. Because the facility is essential though, this is the only place many of their clients are allowed to go right now.

The chief development officer, Vicki Allen, said this pandemic has been hard on everyone, but people with a disability and children are the most vulnerable right now. She explained reaching out and lending hand to someone who might need it can really make a difference. "We all need to take a step back and focus on what we can do for that person or persons in our community or lives that have disabilities. what can we do? whether that's giving money to a charity that supports them. whether it's making sure that they have the mental health services they need, that they're eating healthy, getting groceries delivered to them, helping pay for that healthy meal because many of them are unable to work and their funding is down," Allen said. "So getting them the support they need where they're at."

The executive director and founder of ExercisAbilities, Melanie Brennan said keeping up with your mental health is one of the most important things you can do to get through it. If you don't, it can be a ripple effect and impact everything around you. "We have to stay healthy during the pandemic, whether you are an able bodied individual with no problems getting transportation or getting well or if you have a disabling condition or medical condition," explained Brennan. "It is so important to get the recommended physical activity everyday."

If you're interested in learning more about how the pandemic is impacting people with disabilities, there's a webinar taking place on December 3rd for International Persons with Disabilities Day and it's free for everyone. If you would like to register for the Zoom call, you can click here.