Multiple NIACC students rescue man who fell in pond near dorms

What began as a man potentially drowning in a NIACC pond Tuesday afternoon ended with a group of NIACC students possibly saving his life.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 2:34 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 2:49 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa – What began as a man potentially drowning in a NIACC pond Tuesday afternoon ended with a group of NIACC students possibly saving his life.

The Mason City Fire Department responded to the pond at NIACC near the dorms after a report of a male falling in the water at around 1 p.m.

People on the scene described seeing a man struggling in the water near the bike path.

NIACC President Steven Schulz told KIMT that a group of players from the men’s soccer team saved the man from the pond.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to MercyOne-North Iowa.

The Mason City Fire Department said the initial report was the man had fallen in the pond and was unresponsive. The patient was coughing and breathing on his own as he was taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

Schulz said the students who participated in the rescue may be honored in the coming days or weeks.

After saving the man, the group of soccer players hopped on a bus for a scrimmage in Forest City.

