Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities in southern Minnesota asking for public's help to locate missing Mower Co. man Full Story

Multimillion dollar grant renewed for Mayo Clinic Cancer Center

Will make 49 years of National Cancer Institute funding.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 12:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has successfully renewed its funding from the National Cancer Institute.

The Cancer Center Support Grant will provide about $28.7 million over five years, making it 49 years Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has received such funding.

Mayo says Cancer Support Grants go to institutions that demonstrate a reasonable depth and breadth of research activities in basic laboratory, clinical, and prevention, control and population-based research.

“We’re pleased that the NCI recognized our strong performance over past five years,” says Robert Diasio, M.D., director of the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. "These results would not be possible were it not for the efforts of hundreds of clinicians, researchers and support staff who come to work every day looking to improve the lives of patients with cancer.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Search for a Mower County missing man

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe weather possible Monday

Image

Kids competing in the rodeo

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center hosts Fall Festival

Image

'Walk for the Animals' raises money for local humane society

Image

Celebrating women's right to vote in Minnesota

Image

Iowa Independent Film Festival

Image

Weather forecast 2 9/7

Image

Rural technology forum in Mason City

Community Events