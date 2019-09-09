Multimillion dollar grant renewed for Mayo Clinic Cancer Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has successfully renewed its funding from the National Cancer Institute.

The Cancer Center Support Grant will provide about $28.7 million over five years, making it 49 years Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has received such funding.

Mayo says Cancer Support Grants go to institutions that demonstrate a reasonable depth and breadth of research activities in basic laboratory, clinical, and prevention, control and population-based research.

“We’re pleased that the NCI recognized our strong performance over past five years,” says Robert Diasio, M.D., director of the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. "These results would not be possible were it not for the efforts of hundreds of clinicians, researchers and support staff who come to work every day looking to improve the lives of patients with cancer.”