Multi-vehicle crash on I-35 near Owatonna

MnDOT traffic cam image

Traffic on Interstate-35 northbound near Owatonna is backed up after an accident resulted in multiple vehicles in the ditch.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 10:32 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:35 AM

OWATONNA, Minn. - Traffic on Interstate-35 northbound near Owatonna is backed up after an accident resulted in multiple vehicles in the ditch.

According to MnDOT, the accident occurred near Exit 40: US 14 and Exit 41: Bridge Street (Owatonna).

On the MnDOT traffic cam, many vehicles are involved in the accident.

