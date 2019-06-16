Clear
Multi-vehicle collision southwest of Mason City Sunday

Traffic halted on Mallard Avenue as authorities respond.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle collision southwest of Mason City on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Mallard Avenue between 240th and 250th Street around 2 pm. Three vehicles were involved and at least two sustained significant front end damage.

The Clear Lake Fire Department, Mason City police and fire, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol all responded to this incident. No word yet on any injuries. Traffic was halted as emergency crews cleared the scene.

