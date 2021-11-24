Multi-vehicle collision in Rochester Wednesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A multi-vehicle accident near the interchange of Highway 52 and 19th Street NW resulted in no critical injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV went over the median, flipped, and hit at least four other vehicles. According to the Patrol, the male driver of the SUV said he felt he needed to exit due to a medical emergency and passed out at some point during the accident.

One of the other drivers involved told state troopers he was waiting at the stoplight and saw the SUV approaching at full speed. The driver said all he could do was brace for impact.

The State Patrol says the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital but no critical injuries occurred in this crash.