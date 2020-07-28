Multi-vehicle accident on the Avenue of the Saints Tuesday afternoon

FLOYD, Iowa – A chain reaction collision blocked traffic for a time Tuesday on the Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 2:30 pm at the junction of Highway 18 and Highway 218 just south of Floyd. A southbound vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign pulled into the intersection and was hit on the driver’s side by a second vehicle. The second vehicle then went into the north turning lane of Highway 18 and hit a third vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign. The third vehicle was then pushed back and struck a fourth vehicle. All four vehicles came to rest in the roadway, blocking traffic.

The State Patrol has identified the third vehicle in this accident as a 2014 Chevy Silverado driven by Wayne Nolt, 61 of Charles City. The other vehicles and their drivers have not been identified. The State Patrol describes this as a personal injury accident but has not released who was hurt.

Floyd and Colwell fire department and AMR Ambulance assisted with this accident.