Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Multi-vehicle accident on the Avenue of the Saints Tuesday afternoon

Four vehicles involved and State Patrol says there were injuries.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 9:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FLOYD, Iowa – A chain reaction collision blocked traffic for a time Tuesday on the Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 2:30 pm at the junction of Highway 18 and Highway 218 just south of Floyd. A southbound vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign pulled into the intersection and was hit on the driver’s side by a second vehicle. The second vehicle then went into the north turning lane of Highway 18 and hit a third vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign. The third vehicle was then pushed back and struck a fourth vehicle. All four vehicles came to rest in the roadway, blocking traffic.

The State Patrol has identified the third vehicle in this accident as a 2014 Chevy Silverado driven by Wayne Nolt, 61 of Charles City. The other vehicles and their drivers have not been identified. The State Patrol describes this as a personal injury accident but has not released who was hurt.

Floyd and Colwell fire department and AMR Ambulance assisted with this accident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 51803

Reported Deaths: 1616
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin16506807
Ramsey6347254
Dakota3537102
Anoka3050112
Stearns273419
Nobles17286
Washington170041
Olmsted152521
Scott119811
Mower10522
Rice9538
Blue Earth7744
Wright7225
Clay70739
Carver6842
Kandiyohi6471
Sherburne5715
Todd4112
Lyon4093
Freeborn3421
St. Louis33117
Steele3111
Watonwan2920
Benton2883
Nicollet27013
Winona22116
Martin1935
Le Sueur1851
Unassigned18040
Crow Wing16112
Cottonwood1590
Goodhue1598
Beltrami1570
Chisago1561
Otter Tail1492
Pipestone1368
Pine1220
Itasca12012
Dodge1180
Murray1181
McLeod1160
Carlton1150
Douglas1150
Polk1153
Waseca1150
Becker1110
Isanti1010
Chippewa901
Meeker812
Morrison791
Faribault760
Sibley742
Brown722
Wabasha660
Jackson640
Pennington631
Rock620
Koochiching583
Fillmore550
Lincoln530
Renville534
Mille Lacs503
Swift501
Cass432
Yellow Medicine420
Grant411
Roseau410
Pope350
Houston340
Redwood300
Norman290
Aitkin250
Marshall250
Wilkin243
Kanabec231
Big Stone210
Hubbard200
Wadena200
Mahnomen181
Clearwater150
Stevens150
Lake140
Red Lake100
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 42584

Reported Deaths: 835
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9109193
Woodbury356947
Black Hawk286862
Linn185187
Buena Vista177612
Johnson176612
Dallas167434
Scott149111
Dubuque136826
Marshall131023
Story105511
Pottawattamie104919
Wapello79631
Muscatine77246
Crawford6993
Webster6545
Sioux5631
Cerro Gordo55216
Tama52129
Warren4741
Jasper43923
Wright4311
Plymouth4168
Louisa37313
Dickinson3594
Washington2809
Clinton2432
Hamilton2261
Boone2181
Franklin1733
Carroll1681
Bremer1667
Clay1661
Clarke1613
Allamakee1464
Emmet1451
Hardin1380
Marion1370
Shelby1350
Mahaska13217
Des Moines1312
Jackson1260
Poweshiek1238
Guthrie1225
Benton1171
Pocahontas1121
Jones1111
Cedar1091
Hancock1052
Henry1053
Butler992
Cherokee961
Floyd952
Taylor930
Buchanan911
Lyon900
Madison872
Monona870
Harrison840
Clayton823
Humboldt821
Delaware791
Iowa771
Lee772
Sac760
Calhoun752
Mitchell750
Osceola750
Kossuth720
Fayette710
Jefferson710
Mills710
Winneshiek711
Winnebago690
Grundy651
Monroe657
Palo Alto640
Union641
Page560
Worth510
Davis481
Chickasaw470
Howard470
Lucas404
Montgomery382
Cass370
Greene370
Appanoose363
Ida280
Keokuk271
Audubon251
Van Buren241
Fremont230
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Wayne141
Adams130
Unassigned20
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
A pleasant, and mostly quiet week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayor Norton Reflects on Pandemic

Image

Where is the beef? Getting more beef to families that need it

Image

Seans Weather 7/28

Image

Homeless shelter in quarentine

Image

ABC Program resuming services

Image

Parking Enforcement in Rochester

Image

First Day of School during pandemic

Image

Mower County Mass Testing Update

Image

USDA Warns About Mystery Seeds

Image

Back To School Plans

Community Events