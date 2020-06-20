Multi-state illness outbreak linked to ALDI and Hy-Vee garden salads

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An outbreak of Cyclospora from ALDI and Hy-Vee salads has sickened 13 people in Minnesota.

The outbreak has affected people in six states and is linked to ALDI Little Salad Bar brand garden salad and Hy-Vee brand garden salad containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots. The illnesses in Minnesota affected people from 24 to 79 years old and occurred between June 1 and June 9. Two of the sick from the Twin Cities metro area and the rest are from Greater Minnesota. No one has needed to be hospitalized due to this outbreak.

Health officials say if you have either salad in your refrigerator, throw it away.

The Minnesota Department of Health says infection with Cyclospora, known as cyclosporiasis, is caused by the parasite Cyclospora and is spread through consumption of fresh produce; it is not spread person-to-person. Washing of produce, or routine chemical disinfection or sanitizing methods, are unlikely to kill Cyclospora. Symptoms typically include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite and weight loss. People typically become ill about a week after exposure, but this period can range from 2-14 days. Diarrhea can last several weeks or longer if not treated.