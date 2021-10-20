Multi-state Salmonella outbreak sickens 23 in Minnesota

WASHINGTON, DC – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella that has sickened over 600 people.

The CDC says the outbreak involves contaminated onions from Mexico and cases have been reported in 37 states, including Iowa and Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 23 Minnesotans have been affected by this outbreak. Ranging in age from seven to 77 years, they fell ill between August 8 and September 18. The outbreak has hospitalized four people in Minnesota and 129 across the country. Three cases of Salmonella in Iowa have been connected to this outbreak. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC says the Salmonella outbreak has been traced to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. They were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States and ProSource Inc. indicated the onions were last imported on August 27, but these imported onions can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.

The CDC says any whole red, white, or yellow onions should be thrown out unless they were specifically distributed by someone other than ProSource Inc. and were from somewhere other than Chihuahua, Mexico. Federal health officials say if you have onions in a refrigerator or freeze and don’t know where they came from, get rid of them.

The CDC says people should call their healthcare provider right away if they have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, or feeling dizzy when standing up

Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days. Some people – especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems – may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.