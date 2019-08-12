Multi-purpose arena construction shifting indoors

MASON CITY, Iowa - The weather outside on Monday made up the perfect conditions for working indoors. The same goes for construction crews at the new Multi-Purpose Arena at Southbridge Mall.

With the roof finished, and the ground excavated (which included removing large amounts of rock) to the new floor surface level, crews are directing their attention toward the interior; a trench is being dug 3 ft. below the floor surface to install refrigeration piping necessary for ice. In addition, many other projects such as the locker rooms, mechanical and storage areas are also being worked on, and a foundation has been established for a larger entrance area.

Cole Landau with Dean Snyder Construction grew up in Clear Lake, and remembers the mall's heyday. He reflects on coming back to renovate a place that's fallen on hard times.

"That was the shift in design, everything went to the bigger box. We'll see how things migrate towards reusing these spaces, and they're available all over the country."

With the goal of having the ice ready for the start of hockey season, he says they're keeping pace and working hard as much as possible to complete the project.

"We're obligated to turn the project over by the end of the year for final occupancy by the owner, with a goal of having some games here in October. I don't think we'll have a problem with that at all."

While Dean Snyder Construction won three bid packages on the main portion of arena construction, Henkel Construction will be doing work on part of the west wing of the mall that will be used for Mason City Youth Hockey, the North Iowa Bulls, and Mason City Parks & Recreation.