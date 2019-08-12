Clear

Multi-purpose arena construction shifting indoors

With the roof now completed, construction of the ice floor surface can commence

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 9:48 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The weather outside on Monday made up the perfect conditions for working indoors. The same goes for construction crews at the new Multi-Purpose Arena at Southbridge Mall.

With the roof finished, and the ground excavated (which included removing large amounts of rock) to the new floor surface level, crews are directing their attention toward the interior; a trench is being dug 3 ft. below the floor surface to install refrigeration piping necessary for ice. In addition, many other projects such as the locker rooms, mechanical and storage areas are also being worked on, and a foundation has been established for a larger entrance area.

Cole Landau with Dean Snyder Construction grew up in Clear Lake, and remembers the mall's heyday. He reflects on coming back to renovate a place that's fallen on hard times.

"That was the shift in design, everything went to the bigger box. We'll see how things migrate towards reusing these spaces, and they're available all over the country."

With the goal of having the ice ready for the start of hockey season, he says they're keeping pace and working hard as much as possible to complete the project.

"We're obligated to turn the project over by the end of the year for final occupancy by the owner, with a goal of having some games here in October. I don't think we'll have a problem with that at all."

While Dean Snyder Construction won three bid packages on the main portion of arena construction, Henkel Construction will be doing work on part of the west wing of the mall that will be used for Mason City Youth Hockey, the North Iowa Bulls, and Mason City Parks & Recreation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking ahead to winter

Image

Filling the police force

Image

City council talks renewable energy

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Saint Ansgar Saints

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Lake Mills Bulldogs

Image

Breathing devices coming to Charlie Brown

Image

Local farm receives top honors

Image

2020 Census - Complete Count efforts

Image

Pools closing for season

Image

JD Scholten - Throwing Political heat?

Community Events