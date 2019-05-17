$61.3M expansion planned for Kraft Heinz in Mason City

DES MOINES, Iowa – Kraft Heinz Foods Company is planning a $61.3 million expansion of its Mason City facility.

On Friday, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved tax benefits for the project, which is projected to create 32 new jobs paying over $17 an hour. Kraft Heinz says besides the 9,200 square foot expansion, it will invest in new processing and packaging equipment for a new line of “Ready-to-Eat” desserts. Dean Snyder Construction has been chosen as the general contractor for the work.

“Designed with the future in mind, our facility is going to be on the cutting edge of food manufacturing,” says Janelle Kruger, Mason City plant manager. “The investment demonstrates our long-term commitment to this community.”

The IEDA Board also awarded tax benefits to Trinity Rail Maintenance Services to expand operations in Butler County. The company is planning to spend $48.9 million to build a 230-acre railcar maintenance, retrofitting, and re-manufacturing facility. That project is expected to create 263 jobs.

Projects were also approved in Cedar Rapids, Altoona, and Pella. The IEDA says in total, the five projects will mean $632 million in new capital investment, the creation of 340 jobs, and the retention of 406 jobs.