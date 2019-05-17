Clear

$61.3M expansion planned for Kraft Heinz in Mason City

Company expects to create 32 new jobs.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 12:46 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 1:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Kraft Heinz Foods Company is planning a $61.3 million expansion of its Mason City facility.

On Friday, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved tax benefits for the project, which is projected to create 32 new jobs paying over $17 an hour. Kraft Heinz says besides the 9,200 square foot expansion, it will invest in new processing and packaging equipment for a new line of “Ready-to-Eat” desserts.  Dean Snyder Construction has been chosen as the general contractor for the work.

“Designed with the future in mind, our facility is going to be on the cutting edge of food manufacturing,” says Janelle Kruger, Mason City plant manager. “The investment demonstrates our long-term commitment to this community.”

The IEDA Board also awarded tax benefits to Trinity Rail Maintenance Services to expand operations in Butler County. The company is planning to spend $48.9 million to build a 230-acre railcar maintenance, retrofitting, and re-manufacturing facility. That project is expected to create 263 jobs.

Projects were also approved in Cedar Rapids, Altoona, and Pella. The IEDA says in total, the five projects will mean $632 million in new capital investment, the creation of 340 jobs, and the retention of 406 jobs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester tree ordinance

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Risks

Image

Thursday 10 PM State Track highlights

Image

Thursday 6 PM State Track highlights

Image

28 room expansion now complete at Ronald McDonald House

Image

Innovationology

Image

Lawsuit over water quality

Image

Zumbro River bridge construction getting underway

Image

Iowa Joins Lawsuit Against Big Pharma

Image

Teacher Team Awarded Grant

Community Events