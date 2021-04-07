State Patrol: Multi-county motorcycle pursuit in northern Iowa reached speeds in excess of 130 mph

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A man is facing a plethora of charges after a motorcycle pursuit in northern Iowa reached speeds in excess of 130 miles per hour, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Cody Bohanan Smith, 23, of Colorado, was arrested Tuesday after an incident that began when he was clocked driving 110 miles per hour on Interstate-35 at milemarker 156.

A short time later, he was clocked going more than 130 miles per hour as law enforcement attempted to pull him over.

Smith was passing vehicles on the right and left shoulders, according to court documents, before he eventually exited on Highway 18.

He continued to attempt to elude law enforcement until he lost control on a gravel shoulder due to bald tires. He crashed into the front of a trooper's vehicle.

A loaded handgun, ammunition and a pocket knife were located at the scene.

He is facing charges of felony eluding and numerous traffic violations, including reckless driving, improper use of a median, speeding failing to maintain control and defective tires.