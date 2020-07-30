Mulch fire in Rochester park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews extinguished a fire in Parkwood Hills Park early Thursday morning.

The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 2200 block of Parkwood Hills Drive NE around 3:39 am and found flames consuming a 20x20-foot area of mulch and a picnic table. A fire engine hose line was used to douse the flames and dampen the mulch to eliminate any hot spots.

The fire caused an estimated $2,000 to $5,000 in damage. The Rochester Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

No injuries were reported with this fire. Rochester police assisted at the scene.