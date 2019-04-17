Clear
Mudslides close a port of Highway 169 in southern Minnesota

Southbound lanes closed between St. Peter and Mankato.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy rains in southeastern Minnesota have caused numerous mudslides that forced officials to shut down the southbound lanes of state Highway 169 between St. Peter and Mankato.

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials say rains up to 2 inches an hour left standing water on the highway and ditches are filling up with water from the runoff. The department is monitoring northbound lanes of the 12-mile stretch to see if they should be closed.

The National Weather Service says a flash flood warning is in effect for several counties and includes the cities of Rosemount, Cottage Grove, Hastings, Farmington, Cannon Falls, Dundas, Faribault and Morristown.

