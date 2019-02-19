Mower SWCD tree program selling trees

AUSTIN, Minn.- It's an effort to preserve the environment.

The Mower County Soil & Water Conservation District is selling a variety of trees to landowners.

Larry Callahan owns more than fifty acres of land.

he's bought hundreds of trees from the county s-w-c-d because of the benefits.

One of those benefits is that the trees provide a barrier, stopping snow from drifting onto land.

He says planting trees on your property can have positive impacts for decades to come.

“They say the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago and if you're not going to do it then you better do it now. So, trees take their time to grow so you got to give them a chance,” said Callahan.

The trees will be available for pickup in April.