Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mower SWCD tree program selling trees

The Soil and Water Conservation District is selling trees, from red pine to bitternut hickory.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.- It's an effort to preserve the environment.
The Mower County Soil & Water Conservation District is selling a variety of trees to landowners.
Larry Callahan owns more than fifty acres of land.
he's bought hundreds of trees from the county s-w-c-d because of the benefits.
One of those benefits is that the trees provide a barrier, stopping snow from drifting onto land.
He says planting trees on your property can have positive impacts for decades to come.
“They say the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago and if you're not going to do it then you better do it now. So, trees take their time to grow so you got to give them a chance,” said Callahan.

The trees will be available for pickup in April.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Tracking snow, snow, and yes...more snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Top of Iowa Conference names girl's basketball all-conference teams

Image

Rochester Going Green

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Lourdes girls hockey aims for state title

Image

Planting trees for a purpose

Image

Shoppers stock up on last-minute supplies

Image

'Freedom Writers' author visits students in north Iowa

Image

Minnesota Gov. proposes new budget

Image

2 UNI students killed in a crash

Image

Public works crews gear up to tackle another snow storm

Community Events