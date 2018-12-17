Clear
Mower County woman pleads guilty to booster club embezzlement

Law enforcement says she stole or 'accidentally' spent thousands of dollars.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 2:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of embezzling from a southern Minnesota wrestling booster club is pleading guilty.

Kristin Lynn Stevens, 35 of LeRoy, was charged in May with two felony counts of theft. She pleaded guilty Monday to one of those counts. Authorities say that in her role as treasurer of the “Dawg Pound Wrestling” booster club that supports the consolidated Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland wrestling team, Stevens stole or “accidentally” spent at least $6,000 of booster club funds.

Court documents state Stevens explained some of the unauthorized purchases by saying the booster club’s debit card was entered as the default payment option on her personal Amazon.com account.

Stevens is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 17, 2019.

