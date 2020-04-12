Clear
Mower County woman hurt in Goodhue County collision

Happened Saturday afternoon in Red Wing.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 2:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RED WING, Minn. – A Mower County woman is hurt in a Goodhue County collision.

It happened around 5:30 pm Saturday at the intersection of Highway 61 and Spring Creek Avenue in Red Wing. The Minnesota State patrol says Ellen Elizabeth Taylor, 28 of Red Wing, was driving south and turned left onto Spring Creek Avenue when she collided with the northbound SUV driven by Todd Richard Uptagrafft, 55 of Racine.

The State Patrol says there was only on injured in this crash, Trisha Marie Uptagraff, 54 of Racine, a passenger in Todd Uptagrafft’s vehicle. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Red Wing police, fire, and ambulance assisted with this accident.

