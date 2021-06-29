Mower County woman arrested for meth in northeast Iowa

WAVERLY, Iowa – A southern Minnesota woman is facing charges after a northeast Iowa traffic stop turns into a drug arrest.

Samantha Deanne Potter, 30 of Lyle, MN, is accused of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Law enforcement says Potter was pulled over around 7 pm Monday on Highway 218 in Bremer County. Court documents state she was doing 87 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

The arresting officer says a check found Potter’s driver’s license had been revoked. When told a police K9 unit would be brought in to check her vehicle for drugs, Potter reportedly said her male passenger might have some marijuana. The arresting officer says the passenger surrendered a pipe and some of the drug.

That led to a search of Potter’s vehicle which authorities say found 45.14 grams of methamphetamine in plastic baggies and a digital scale in Potter’s purse.