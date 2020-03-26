Mower County with 10 positive Coronavirus cases; leaders say people are staying home

Mower County leaders said Thursday that they feel people in the county are adhering to the orders put in place throughout the state of Minnesota as cases have reached double digits in the county.

County officials said there are 10 cases in the county, with four of those being new cases.

The cases range in age from late teens to the late 50s.

“It seems like everybody is listening to the orders,” officials said Thursday during a conference call.

That information is based on call volume into law enforcement and to ambulance crews.

Health officials said one person continues to be hospitalized due to the virus while three have fully recovered and are out of isolation.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks. That goes into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The state reported 346 positive cases and two deaths as of Thursday.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter