Mower County will soon appoint a new county commissioner

AUSTIN, Minn. - In one week, Mower County residents will be one step closer to appointing a new county commissioner following the sudden death of Tim Gabrielson in November.

Because there are more than two people running to fill the seat, there is a special primary election taking place. On that ballot, voters can expect to see 7 candidates. The Auditor-Treasurer, Scott Felten, explained it's no easy job. "Commissioners serve on many different subcommittees and other boards or commissions. They impact directly or indirectly the county services that have to be provided," he said. "Obviously, they have the difficult task every year of approving the county annual budget and setting the tax levy."

The Board of Commissioners chose not to appoint anyone until the special election because they believe it should be up to the community. "The county board thought it was very important to let the voters of the district to elect the representative," explained Felten. "Especially because there's nearly a four year term here to be served, they felt it was best to have the residents vote for the representative rather than have somebody appointed short term."

The special primary election for Mower County Commissioner District 1 is on February 9th. The votes will get narrowed down to 2 candidates, then those names will be on the special general election on April 13th. Only people living in that district in Mower County will be voting during this special election. Absentee voting is open through February 8th.