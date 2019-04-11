Clear
Mower County under a State of Emergency

National Guard helping respond to storm damage.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 7:14 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 7:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Mower County Sheriff's Office says the request for a State of Emergency has been granted by the Governor's Office.

That means Mower County will receive National Guard help with blocking off roads and other step to deal with the aftermath of this severe April storm, but the Sheriff's Office says Guard troops are expected to arrive until noon Friday at the earliest.  All Mower County residents without power are also invited to use the emergency shelter that has been established at the Albert Lea Armory at 410 Prospect Ave.  

The Sheriff's Office says Lyle City Hall has been opened as a shelter and the city could be without power until Sunday or Monday.

