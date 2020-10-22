Mower County to get at-home COVID saliva tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Mower County will be participating in a pilot of the program of the COVID-19 Test at Home saliva program.

Minnesotans in two dozen counties or tribal nations will be able to order a saliva test online and take it in the comfort of their own home, with the program soon to expand to all state residents.

“Minnesota’s testing strategy includes having multiple options for people seeking out testing,” says Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “Having more options helps to remove barriers, ensuring all Minnesotans have access to quick and reliable testing. The continued increase in COVID-19 cases across Greater Minnesota, tied to small, everyday gatherings, is very concerning. Testing is one way we slow the spread of COVID-19, and the mail order program provides yet another method for Minnesotans to access testing.”

The pilot Test at Home program is available to residents of:

• Mower County

• Rock County

• Kittson County

• Le Sueur County

• Beltrami County

• Red Lake Nation

• Wilkin County

• Carver County

• Nobles County

• Wright County

• Dakota County

• Becker County

• Kandiyohi County

• Crow Wing County

• Cook County

• Aitkin County

• Steele County

• Itasca County

• Douglas County

• Lyon County

• Pine County

• Otter Tail County

• Swift County

• Pennington County

“The saliva testing program has made our testing strategy more resilient by offering a convenient method that further reduces the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” says Dan Huff, MDH assistant commissioner for health protection. “We’re eager to make the Test at Home program available - the pilot will provide important information for how the program will work not just in our more populated areas, but more remote locations as well. We’ll use that information to make necessary adjustments before making the program available to all Minnesotans statewide, as soon as possible.”

MDH says testing is free to all Minnesotans who believe they need a COVID-19 test, including those who are asymptomatic. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or for any reason insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains completely free to everyone.

“This is a welcome addition to our comprehensive approach to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” says Carol Biren, Public Health Director for Southwest Health and Human Services, which includes Rock and Lyon Counties. “We know this continues to be difficult and many are eager for better days ahead. But we must remain diligent in this by social distancing, washing your hands, avoiding large gatherings, masking, staying home when you’re sick, and getting tested if you’ve been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive or have symptoms yourself.”