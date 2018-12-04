Mower County teen pleads guilty to drug dealing

AUSTIN, Minn. – One-half of an accused drug dealing duo is pleading guilty.

Cristian Andres Wilborn, 18 of Austin, and Patricia Jane Boonreuang, 23 of Austin, were charged with selling 28.177 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on December 21, 2017. Those charges were finally filed in September 2018.

Wilborn is now pleading guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs. His sentencing is set for April 5, 2019.

Boonreuang is pleading not guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs. Her trial is scheduled to begin on February 25, 2019.