AUSTIN, Minn. – One-half of an accused drug dealing duo is pleading guilty.
Cristian Andres Wilborn, 18 of Austin, and Patricia Jane Boonreuang, 23 of Austin, were charged with selling 28.177 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on December 21, 2017. Those charges were finally filed in September 2018.
Wilborn is now pleading guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs. His sentencing is set for April 5, 2019.
Boonreuang is pleading not guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs. Her trial is scheduled to begin on February 25, 2019.
Related Content
- Mower County teen pleads guilty to drug dealing
- Accused drug dealer pleads not guilty in Mower County
- Final defendant pleads guilty in Mower County drug bust
- Accused kidnapper pleads guilty in Mower County
- Mower County man pleads guilty to Olmsted County chase
- One brother pleads not guilty to Mower County burglary
- Albert Lea man pleads guilty in Mower County
- Not guilty pleas after Mower County drug bust
- Two guilty pleas in Mower County drug case
- Accused drug dealers plead guilty
Scroll for more content...