Mower County struggles to deal with mental health issues

AUSTIN, Minn- The recent mass shooting has brought mental illness to the forefront.

Breanna Nelson lost her husband Pete less than a month ago.

" He was so kind, fun and helpful," Nelson said.

She says Pete brought so much joy to her life.

“Everyone loved him,” Nelson said.

Pete took his life after struggling with bipolar disorder. She says there were warning signs.

"Kind of looking back he kind of became a shell of himself," said Nelson.

This prompted her to get him help.

“It was like pulling teeth to find resources to get Pete help,” Nelson said.

She further explained she tried hard to get him treatment but there weren't' many options in Austin. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says mental health issues are something that plaques his county.

"Some of the problems that we are encountering that people that are unable to be treated by the emergency medical system and they are immediately released because there isn’t a space for them in that setting," Sandvik said.

"I feel like there a stigma around mental health and mental health," Nelson said. "It needs to be addressed because people are not bad people."

Nelson hopes that people start talking about mental illness. Sheriff Sadvik says community leaders need to come together to help bridge the gaps.

"I think the best solution that we together as a community in a completely bi-partisan way look for the best to fund the resources necessary," Sandik said.