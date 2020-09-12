Mower County setting septic tank records in 2020

AUSTIN, Minn. – 2020 has been a record setting year for septic systems in Mower County.

If dry weather continues, officials expect a total of 120 subsurface sewage treatment systems (SSTS) will be installed, leaving no carryover for the 2021 construction season.

“That has never happened in my time with the county,” says Mower County Environmental Services supervisor Angela Lipelt. “This will end up being a record year for SSTS construction in Mower County. The dry summer has been great for installing new septic systems.”

Lipelt credits a strong real estate market for prompting the review of existing septic systems during sales but it is all part of an effort by the Mower County Board to complete the final phase of the county’s long-running initiative to achieve septic compliance countywide. This effort has included more public-awareness activities and ongoing educational opportunities, such as a free workshop in Austin last January on septic systems and drinking water wells.

Mower County, which ranks 58 out of Minnesota’s 87 counties for SSTS compliance ranking, first began permitting septic systems in 1958. In 2008, a SSTS Imminent Public Health Threat (IPHT) inventory was conducted in response to growing concerns about bacterial impairments in local lakes and streams.

The county says progress also has been made this summer on the Turtle Creek II project that is providing municipal sewer services to 40 properties on the edge of northwest Austin that have been annexed into the city. This is a follow-up to the Turtle Creek I project a few years ago that annexed and connected city sewer to 36 properties.