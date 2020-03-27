Mower County sets up 'essential needs' contact lines during coronavirus crisis

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Mower County Emergency Operations Center has established an “Essential Needs” phone line and email address.
County residents are being asked to reach out of family, friends, and neighbors for help first, while maintaining social distancing, but if that is unavailable they can call 507-396-8227 or email em@co.mower.mn.us for assistance.
Emergency manager Amy Lammey says the phone line is only to leave messages but they will be answered.
