Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mower County sets up 'essential needs' contact lines during coronavirus crisis

Residents asked to look to family and friends for assistance first.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 1:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Mower County Emergency Operations Center has established an “Essential Needs” phone line and email address.

County residents are being asked to reach out of family, friends, and neighbors for help first, while maintaining social distancing, but if that is unavailable they can call 507-396-8227 or email em@co.mower.mn.us for assistance.

Emergency manager Amy Lammey says the phone line is only to leave messages but they will be answered.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester salon delivering products to clients

Image

St. Charles Bakery providing baked goods for emergency workers

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Saturday's updated severe potential

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

What's next for spring sports?

Image

Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities

Image

Iowa Ag Secretary talks about coronavirus impact on farmers

Image

Unemployment claims on the rise

Image

Olmsted County latest coronavirus numbers

Image

Will there be a recession?

Community Events