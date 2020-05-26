Mower County sees spike in COVID-19 cases: 'It's not showing any slowdown yet'

AUSTIN, Minn. - Mower County now has a total of 206 positive COVID-19 cases, adding more than 100 new cases in about a week. 17 new cases were added Tuesday, and 39 on Monday.

"What it's showing is this is just the beginning," says Pam Kellogg, division manager of Mower County Health and Human Services. "It's not showing any slowdown yet. As the bans are getting lifted and people are starting to move around a lot more, people are starting to get a little relaxed and not wearing their mask and you're just putting yourself at risk of spreading it more, so I do anticipate it going higher."

While there have been cases the Hormel plant, Mower County Health and Human Services says data has not indicated it is spreading at Hormel or Quality Pork Processors. Mower County Health and Human Services performed data analysis of Monday's numbers and found about half of its positive cases are from people living in the same household or apartment building. Many family members and roommates are infecting each other.

Kellogg advises people to call their provider and ask about testing as soon as they experience any symptoms, and to self-isolate immediately while waiting for test results.

After one or two days, the Minnesota Department of Health will call you regarding your results. Kellogg says Mower County is having issues with people answering these calls. The phone calls are important, as you will be given instructions on what to do if you tested positive.