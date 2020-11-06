Mower County says all votes have now been counted

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Mower County Auditor-Treasurer says all votes cast on Election Day have now been counted.

Scott Felten says a software glitch prevented Mower County from uploading election results to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website. That problem was resolved on Wednesday and the remaining approximately 350 absentee and mail ballots received by Election Day were counted on Thursday.

The Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office says it is continuing to verify vote totals by reviewing paper tally reports from voting machines.

Mower County election results will be reviewed by the County’s Canvassing Board at 10 am on Friday in the Mower County Government Center.