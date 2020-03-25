Mower County says all needing to self-isolate have been contacted

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County says its six cases of coronavirus have been interviewed by public health officials and all individuals who may need to self-isolate for 14 days have been contacted.

However, County Administrator Trish Harren says it is safe to assume there are more people than that in Mower County infected with the coronavirus.

“Helping prevent the spread of coronavirus may sound complicated, but it doesn’t have to be,” states Harren. “Remember, you can take a few key actions. Wash your hands often using soap and water. Stay home if you are sick. If you have to cough, cover your mouth with your arm or elbow. Also, follow the advice of qualified health care professionals.”

287 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

While county buildings remain closed to the public, Mower County did open its Emergency Operations Center on Sunday to centralize the county’s planning and response to the pandemic.