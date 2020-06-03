Mower County responding to spike in coronavirus infections

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County health officials are reacted to a surge of coronavirus cases.

The county has seen an increase of roughly 150 cases in just one week, totaling 354 as of June 2. Mower County Health and Human Services says as businesses reopen, it predicts positive cases of COVID-19 will continue and is issuing this guidance:

“As we look through data, we have found that many people who contract COVID-19 have worked while in their infectious period. This is causing businesses to have positive cases and quarantine some of their staff. Local Public Health is working closely with these businesses to help prevent the spread in the workplace. Please remember, if you have any symptoms of illness, isolate yourself as soon as possible and reach out to your provider.”

The county says it is working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health and Mayo Clinic Health System and Mayo is also working closely with businesses that have shown a cluster of positive cases. Mower County says plans are being made to ramp up testing and assist these businesses in getting their employees tested whether employees are showing symptoms or not.