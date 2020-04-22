Mower County residents warned over gift card fraud

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a fraud involving gift cards.

A report came in Tuesday of a phony Gmail account that was sending out emails to committee members of an organization requesting they buy gift cards to be distributed to hospice care patients throughout the community. The Gmail account was created using someone else’s name and asked people to respond if the gift cards could be bought that day.

The fake email address was opresident19@gmail.com.

The Sheriff’s Office says they do not know if anyone who received the email bought the gift cards. It asks residents to pay attention to the emails you receive. If you are unfamiliar with the account or email either delete the email, contact the person if you are familiar with them, or contact law enforcement.