Clear

Mower County resident targeted by someone claiming to be from social security office

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said this is the first report they have received from someone claiming to be from the social security office.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 10:23 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people not to give out information over the phone after a Dexter resident revealed information to someone who claimed to be with the social security office.

The sheriff’s office said that on Wednesday a person received a call from a 786 area code and asked them to reveal their date of birth and social security number to verify their identity.

After doing so, the person asked for a banking number, and that’s when the resident hung up the phone.

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said this is the first report they have received from someone claiming to be from the social security office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Rain will end by midday, temps will continue to fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Zumbrota Business Changes Names

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

New clinic opens

Image

Teen panel talks vaping

Image

2 from New Richland killed in Dodge County crash

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Why will temperatures fall so quickly today?

Image

RCTC downs St. Mary's

Image

Fleming makes Youth Olympics roster

Image

SAW: Sarah Dravis

Image

Two people killed in crash on Hwy 14

Community Events