Mower County resident targeted by someone claiming to be from social security office

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people not to give out information over the phone after a Dexter resident revealed information to someone who claimed to be with the social security office.

The sheriff’s office said that on Wednesday a person received a call from a 786 area code and asked them to reveal their date of birth and social security number to verify their identity.

After doing so, the person asked for a banking number, and that’s when the resident hung up the phone.

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said this is the first report they have received from someone claiming to be from the social security office.