Mower County reopening to the public on June 1

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County government facilities are reopening to the public on June 1.

The reopening will be done in phases, with different hours for different facilities:

• The Government Center will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 1 pm. The public is asked to use NW Entrance.

• Public Works will be open Monday through Friday, 7 am to 4 pm. Household Hazardous Waste will be open Wednesday from 8 am to noon and 1pm – 5 pm.

• The Justice Center will be open by appointment only.

Mower County is instituting safety measures to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus, such as:

• Encouraging the use of facial coverings (facial coverings provided while supplies last).

• Requiring use of hand sanitizer prior to entering a county building.

• Requiring completion of self-health screening prior to admittance.

• Traffic flow will be managed to insure social distancing standards are met.

Mower County says it is still strongly encouraging the public to access county services online or by phone. Anyone who feels ill or has any of the following symptoms: fever, chills, a new cough, shortness of breath, a new sore throat, new muscle aches, new headache, or new loss of smell or taste, is asked to stay home.