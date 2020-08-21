Mower County project achieves significant flood reduction

AUSTIN, Minn. – Organizers say a five-year flood reduction products has surpassed its goal.

The $6.4 million initiative was intended to get an 8 percent reduction in stormwater flows at the confluence of the Cedar River and Dobbins Creek. On Friday, the Cedar River Watershed District (CRWD) announced the completion of its biggest project ever, the Dexter 30-Dam 2, has helped reduce stormwater flow by at least 10 percent.

CRWD says the 2,000 foot long berm with peak height of 21 feet will serve as temporary storage of stormwater in the south branch of Dobbin’s Creek.

“We’re excited to have topped our goal but also eager to continue making progress in the Dobbins watershed to reduce the negative effects of its flash flooding,” says Cody Fox, CRWD project manager. “We could not have achieved this without The Hormel Foundation, State of Minnesota, townships and numerous cooperating landowners.”

Overall, nearly 3,000 acres are now controlled by projects in the flash flood prone Dobbins watershed and a storm producing roughly four inches of rain would now result in flood waters a foot lower downstream from the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. When the area gets about 8 inches of rain over 24 hours – roughly what’s considered a “100-year flood” – the Dexter 30 berms will temporarily hold stormwater covering nearly 100 acres or about 2.5 times the acreage of East Side Lake. At capacity, stormwater will cover about 120 acres with enough water to fill a 550-foot-deep pool the size of a football field.

CRWD says the work to date should eliminate the threat of stormwater or snowmelt flowing over the downstream section of County 19, which has a history of overtopping often. Red Rock Township’s 230th Street gravel road that crosses South Dobbins also should see less overtopping now.