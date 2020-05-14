Mower County officials talk guidelines for businesses reopening

MOWER COUNTY, Minn-Mower County leaders are discussing how businesses need to handle their re-opening that's just days away. Businesses must find a way for employees and customers to practice social distancing. No more than 50 percent capacity is allowed inside the business at all times. Employees must follow the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health handwashing guidelines. Moving forward businesses will have to share COVID-19 plan with the employees and post it. Mower County Emergency Manager Amy Lammey says there's a plan in place if an employee gets sick.
and we are also asking businesses and this is probably the most important part is if they do have a positive case so we can help them work through it.
Lammey says the Mower County Emergency Management team and Public Health distributed these guidelines to businesses in the area
