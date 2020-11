MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Mower County officials announced Monday the identity of a body found in a ditch last week.

The sheriff's office said the body of David Sutter, 67, of Waterloo, Iowa, was found Nov. 10 in the 69000 block of 260th St. in Grand Meadow Township.

No cause of death has been announced, but officials said there is not a concern for public safety.