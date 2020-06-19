Mower County offering free Covid testing this weekend

AUSTIN, Minn-A spike in coronavirus cases in Mower County has prompted state health officials to step in.

This weekend a free testing site will be open to everyone showing symptoms or not. The Mower County Fairground will be transformed into a COVID testing site. Pam Kellogg works for Mower County Health and Human Services. She says they're preparing to test thousands of people and that why they'll keep the line moving. They’ve set up multiple testing stations and each test is expected to take no longer than two minutes. Kellogg says the method they are using is expected to be less painful.

"The test is much less invasive than the nasopharyngeal test,” Kellogg said “It just goes into the nasal cavity. it should take less than a minute.”

She' s encouraging everyone to take advantage of the free test.

"There are some employers that have had some employees show up and they've had a lot of concerns and this is a great way to get the rest of the employees tested,” Kellogg said. “It says for Mower County but if you come from outside of our county you will certainly be accepted. We will take North Iowa. We will take people from Albert Lea as their spots available.

The best way to guarantee a spot is to sign up beforehand on the state website listed here https://reg.primarybio.com/r/mower .If you are not able to sign up online or need a translator, call 1-800-657-3903 for assistance.

Kellogg says the Minnesota Department of Health is looking at implementing other mass testing sites in different counties.

The testing site will be set up at the Mower County Fairgrounds located at 700 12th St SW, Austin, MN 55912. The event is taking place Saturday, June 20 & Sunday, June 21 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.