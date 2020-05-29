Mower County moves forward with fair

AUSTIN, Minn. - Covid-19 is forcing many events to be canceled this summer including fairs throughout Southeastern Minnesota.

In mower county, they're planning to move forward with the week-long celebration.

Kevin Finley is Mower County's Fair Board President. He tells KIMT News 3 one reason why they haven't thrown in the towel is that their fair is 75 days away. Finley says a lot can change in that time frame and the community is supportive of the board's decision.

“No matter what route we go, there is always going to be some negativity from somebody but the general response has been just super positive,” Finley said. “Everyone is like that's great, let's have it, we need to have something to look forward to, we need something to do.”

The Mower County Fair typically draws in close to 100,000 visitors each year.

Finley says in a month if more restrictions are put in place they will consider other options such as postponing the fair to 2021.