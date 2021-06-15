Mower County motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A motorcyclist suffered serious leg injuries after he was struck by another vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened at 4:48 p.m. at the intersection of 20th St. NW and 2nd Ave.

A vehicle driven by Preston Landrum, 24, of Adams, went to turn into a trailer park. He didn't see a motorcycle being driven by Corey Winkles, 36, of Le Roy, and the two collided.

Winkles went over the hood of the vehicle and suffered significant injuries. Mayo One took him to St. Marys Hospital.