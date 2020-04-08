Clear
BREAKING NEWS Walz to announce extension of Minnesota's stay-at-home order Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mower County mobile home fire results in death of dog

The vehicle suffered heavy damage and was a total loss.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 9:36 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 2-year-old dog died Tuesday in a motorhome fire in Brownsdale.

Officials were called at 11 a.m. to the area of Hosmer St. and California St. after a report of a motorhome fire in the engine area of the vehicle.

The vehicle suffered heavy damage and was a total loss.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Showers possible on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Rochester hotels reducing rates to help those on the front lines

Image

Federal loan benefits small businesses

Image

The pros and cons of working from home

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: A cooler trend begins Wednesday

Image

Keeping EMS and Firefighters apart during the pandemic

Image

Virtual 5K

Image

Minnesota leads the way for takeout food

Image

Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k

Image

Sharing Music During the Pandemic

Community Events