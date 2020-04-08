Mower County mobile home fire results in death of dog

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 2-year-old dog died Tuesday in a motorhome fire in Brownsdale.
Officials were called at 11 a.m. to the area of Hosmer St. and California St. after a report of a motorhome fire in the engine area of the vehicle.
The vehicle suffered heavy damage and was a total loss.
