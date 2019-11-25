Mower County man with a mobile home full of weapons is going to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested with an arsenal in his mobile home is now going to prison.

William Howard Grever, 55 of Brownsdale, was arrested in early August 2017 after the Mower County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Vista Village Mobile Park about a man running around with a machete. Deputies say when they searched Grever’s trailer, they found an AR-15 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition, swords, hatchets, and a number of knives. Deputies say they also found more than two ounces of marijuana.

Court documents state that because of a previous assault conviction, Grever was not allowed to own firearms.

Grever was found guilty after a September 2019 trial of three counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm and one count of 5th degree drug possession. He was sentenced Monday to five years in prison, with credit for three days already served.