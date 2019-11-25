Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mower County man with a mobile home full of weapons is going to prison

William Grever
William Grever

Possession was illegal due to prior assault conviction.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 5:24 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested with an arsenal in his mobile home is now going to prison.

William Howard Grever, 55 of Brownsdale, was arrested in early August 2017 after the Mower County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Vista Village Mobile Park about a man running around with a machete. Deputies say when they searched Grever’s trailer, they found an AR-15 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition, swords, hatchets, and a number of knives. Deputies say they also found more than two ounces of marijuana.

Court documents state that because of a previous assault conviction, Grever was not allowed to own firearms.

Grever was found guilty after a September 2019 trial of three counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm and one count of 5th degree drug possession. He was sentenced Monday to five years in prison, with credit for three days already served.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stem 2

Image

Stem 1

Image

Property Taxes

Image

Disaster Simulation

Image

Volunteers in North Iowa get in holiday spirit

Image

My Money: Difference between buying and leasing a vehicle

Image

North Iowa grocery store asking for help

Image

New entrepreneaurship program

Image

Salvation Army preparing for Thanksgiving

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Community Events